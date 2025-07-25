Persian Leopard spotted in Lorestan for first time

TEHRAN – A Persian leopard has been observed through cameras installed in Sefid Kuh, a protected area in western Lorestan province.

Cameras have filmed the Persian leopard for the first time in the area while drinking water from troughs, ISNA reported.

Known as an umbrella species, the existence of the leopard in the area indicates a dynamic ecosystem, the completion of the food chain, and habitat.

The security of the protected area is the result of effective measures taken by the provincial department of environment, rangers, and the use of smart systems as well as modern technologies.

The Persian leopard (subspecies of Panthera pardus saxicolor) is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, due to overhunting and habitat destruction. The animal lives in the mountainous, forest, and steppe regions of Iran.

According to the latest report by the IUCN, some 154 species of Iranian vertebrates are critically endangered of extinction.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order, obligating the Department of Environment (DOE) to develop a strategic plan to preserve endangered species in the country.

“The country needs a comprehensive and operational plan in the field of the environment that covers different environmental sectors. It must include goals, assumptions, operational measures, financial resources, and results,” IRNA quoted the president as saying.

