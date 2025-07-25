Iran eyes balanced growth, resilience in petrochemical hub of Asaluyeh

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy oil minister has stressed the need for balanced development, value chain completion, and improved crisis preparedness in the petrochemical sector of Asaluyeh, the country’s main petrochemical and energy hub on the Persian Gulf coast.

Hassan Abbaszadeh, who also serves as head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), made the remarks on Wednesday during a strategic meeting in Asaluyeh to address the challenges facing Bushehr Province’s petrochemical industry. The session followed his visit to local production plants and infrastructure facilities.

According to NPC, the meeting brought together Bushehr Governor Arsalan Zare, Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) chief Sekhavat Asadi, senior provincial officials, and heads of key petrochemical complexes. Discussions focused on infrastructure bottlenecks, energy security, logistics, workforce development, and environmental concerns.

The central theme was ensuring balanced growth across the region's petrochemical operations and completing the value chain to maximize economic returns. Both Abbaszadeh and Zare underscored the industry’s strategic importance for regional development and issued directives to streamline inter-agency coordination, remove regulatory barriers, and advance national industrial goals.

At the conclusion of the visit, the resilience of petrochemical facilities against potential emergencies was reviewed, with officials highlighting the need to strengthen rapid-response capabilities and ensure coordinated crisis management across the sector.

EF/MA