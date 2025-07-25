NIGC launches 1st smart gas network project in northeastern province

TEHRAN – National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has inaugurated its first smart gas network project in Khorasan Razavi Province, in the northeast of the country, installing 22 sensors across 114 critical locations to enable real-time monitoring and intelligent management of gas infrastructure, the company’s head announced.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony on Wednesday, NIGC head Saeed Tavakkoli said the project marks a significant step toward operational excellence, network stability, and digital transformation in Iran’s gas sector.

“When the idea of digitizing the province’s gas network was first proposed, it was of high technical and managerial importance,” Tavakkoli said. “The deployment of 22 sensors at 114 strategic points enables precise monitoring of the grid.”

He added that the initiative goes beyond a simple technological upgrade. It has improved the quality of GIS mapping, enhanced the accuracy of sensor placement, and boosted network resilience while streamlining operational oversight.

Tavakkoli highlighted the project’s cost-saving potential, explaining that it reduces the need for frequent on-site personnel visits by allowing remote, intelligent data modeling and monitoring.

He noted that future phases of the project will incorporate artificial intelligence, potentially turning the system into a smart assistant for more accurate decision-making. “The implementation of this project eliminates the need for manual monitoring channels and represents a hopeful milestone on the path to modernizing the country's energy infrastructure,” he said.

EF/MA