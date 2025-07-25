Pezeshkian visits major water projects in Alborz province

TEHRAN- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Karaj Dam, the Ziaran to Bilaghan water transmission pipeline project, and several other important projects in Alborz Province.

During this visit, the status of the sustainable water transmission line project from Ziaran to Bilaghan was reviewed.

The progress of this project was 27 percent in the three years of the 13th government, and has reached 70 percent in eight months under the current government’s incumbency.

The water transfer project from Ziaran to Bilaghan is a strategic decision for the future and one of the key projects in the field of drinking water supply to the mega cities of Tehran and Karaj, which is being implemented with the support of the 14th government.

