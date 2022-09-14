Historical mansion in Shiraz being restored to former glory

TEHRAN – The Qajar-era (1789-1925) Barekat Mansion in Shiraz, southern Fars province, has undergone some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The project is being carried out by experienced restorers under the supervision of cultural heritage experts, Seyyed Moayyed Mohsen-Nejad said on Wednesday.

Repairing doors, windows, and other wooden parts as well as restoring the rooftop and the walls of the rooms are parts of the project, the official added.

A budget of 1.3 billion rials ($4,400) has been allocated to the project so far, he noted.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

The UNESCO-registered Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, whose magnificent ruins rest at the foot of Kuh-e Rahmat (Mountain of Mercy), was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. It is situated 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province.

Shiraz is also home to some magnificent historical gardens such as Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, which are top tourist destinations both for domestic and international sightseers.

UNESCO describes the Persian Garden as an idea that combines natural elements with manmade components to materialize the concept of Eden or Paradise on Earth.

