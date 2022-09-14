“Men of Ideas” coming to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Men of Ideas: Some Creators of Contemporary Philosophy” by Bryan Magee has been published in Persian.

Mahi is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by the renowned Iranian translator Ezzatollah Fuladvand.

The book carries sixteen dialogues drawn from the highly acclaimed BBC series, which review the tenets and theories of moral philosophy, political philosophy, the philosophy of language and the philosophy of science.

Bryan Edgar Magee was a noted British broadcasting personality, politician, poet and author, best known as a popularizer of philosophy.

He attended Keble College, Oxford where he studied history as an undergraduate and then philosophy, politics and economics in one year.

He also spent a year studying philosophy at Yale University on a post-graduate fellowship.

Magee’s most important influence on society remains his efforts to make philosophy accessible to the layman.

Transcripts of his television series “Men of Ideas” are available in published form in the book “Talking Philosophy”.

This book provides a readable and wide-ranging introduction to modern Anglo-American philosophy.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Bryan Magee’s book “Men of Ideas: Some Creators of Contemporary Philosophy”.

