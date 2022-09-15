Iran’s president meets Putin in Uzbekistan

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who has visited Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the SCO summit held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

The SCO summit officially began on Thursday and will last until Friday.

The Iranian President met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming on Thursday as well.

Raisi flew to Uzbekistan on Wednesday.