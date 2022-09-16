Iran announces squad for World Cup warmup matches against Uruguay, Senegal

TEHRAN – Iran football team head coach Carlos Queiroz announced a 27-man squad for their World Cup warmup matches against Uruguay and Senegal.

Iran will travel to Austria to play Uruguay and Senegal in two friendly matches on Sept. 23 and 27, respectively.

Iran are drawn along with England, the U.S. and Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders:

Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Hossein Kananizadegan (Al Ahli Qatar), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli Qatar), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan)

Midfielders:

Omid Ebrahimi (Al Wakrah), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Milad Sarlak (Persepolis), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Ehsan Haji Safi (AEK Athens), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Strikers:

Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Karim Ansarifard (Omonia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)