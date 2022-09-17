Modern irrigation systems established in 2,360 ha of Isfahan farmlands since March

TEHRAN- Modern irrigation systems have been established in 2,360 hectares of farmlands in Isfahan province since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21), a provincial official announced.

Mahmoud Salehan, the director in charge of the modern irrigation systems in the province’s Agriculture Department, said that 135,000 hectares of farmlands have been already equipped with the localized, rain, and pressurized irrigation systems in the province.

Referring to the lack of water in the province, he said the implementation of such systems for optimal water consumption and saving plays a key role and can cause productivity in agriculture.

In recent years, the water crisis has caused serious challenges in Iran’s agriculture sector.

To solve this problem, several solutions, including the implementation of pressurized irrigation project and greenhouse cultivation, have been emphasized by experts and officials in this sector.

