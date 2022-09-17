Iranian knowledge-based products exhibited in Venezuela

TEHRAN – An exhibition of Iranian technological products was held in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Wednesday.

The largest and most strategic Iranian companies in the fields of the automobile industry, agriculture, medicine, medical equipment, ICT, and creative industries displayed their achievements.

The exhibition started with the presence of 82 Iranian companies and 50 Venezuelan technology groups, which showcased 500 high-quality products to enter the Venezuelan market.

The event was attended by Venezuelan ministers of industry, ICT, agriculture, health, and science and representatives of technology companies.

In August, Venezuela expressed interest to use Iran’s technological capabilities in the fields of medical equipment, agriculture, advanced materials, and the environment. On Tuesday, the Iranian delegation traveled to Caracas with the aim of exchanging experiences and holding meetings.

In August, Venezuelan Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Servilia Jimenez in a meeting with Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari expressed interest to use Iran’s technological capabilities in the fields of medical equipment, animal husbandry technologies, cultivation of medicinal plants, animal medicine, agriculture, advanced materials, and the environment.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies on agenda

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

In this regard, a strategic technology development headquarters was formed and 362,000 technological projects and 154 commercialization projects were supported, in addition to the inauguration of 23 national mega projects.

Moreover, in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development, 65 creative houses and innovation centers, and 30 specialized accelerators have been established with the aim of empowering and strengthening the export capacity of knowledge-based, creative, and technological companies.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors in which researchers in technology companies are working.

Today, the country's knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, Sattari told Fars on February 13.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

