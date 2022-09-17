New Persian translation of “The Snow Queen” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of the fairy tale “The Snow Queen” by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen has come to Iranian bookstores.

Neystan is the publisher of the book translated by Lida Tarzi.

A Persian rendition of the book by Amir-Hossein Mirzaian has previously been published by Film and Graphic Workshop. The book was originally published in 1844.

The story centers on the struggle between good and evil as experienced by Gerda and her friend, Kay.

The story is one of Andersen’s longest and most highly acclaimed stories. It is regularly included in selected tales and collections of his work and is frequently reprinted in illustrated storybook editions for children.

One of Andersen’s best-beloved tales, “The Snow Queen” is a story about the strength and endurance of childhood friendship. Gerda’s search for her playmate Kay, who was abducted by the Snow Queen and taken to her frozen palace–is brought to life in delicate and evocative illustrations.

Andersen, often referred to in Scandinavia as H.C. Andersen, was also a poet. Although a prolific writer of plays, travelogues, novels and poems, Andersen is best remembered for his fairy tales.

Andersen’s popularity is not limited to children; his stories — called eventyr, or “fairy-tales” — express themes that transcend age and nationality.

Andersen’s fairy tales, which have been translated into more than 125 languages, have become culturally embedded in the West’s collective consciousness, readily accessible to children, but presenting lessons of virtue and resilience in the face of adversity for mature readers as well.

Some of his most famous fairy tales include “The Little Mermaid”, “The Ugly Duckling”, “The Nightingale”, “The Emperor’s New Clothes” and many more.

His stories have inspired plays, ballets, and both live-action and animated films.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen”.

