Ashish Vang, a forgotten Persian festival for honoring the elderly

TEHRAN—Millennia ago, a day was dedicated to honoring grandfathers, grandmothers, and the elderly in Iran.

Known as “Ashish Vang”, the day honored the elderly and was a way to show gratitude for the dedication, accomplishments, and contributions they provided throughout their lives.

The twenty-fifth day of the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar was devoted to this festival and commemorating the elders of each family, according to ancient Iranian traditions.

The day was also related to God’s mercy, morality, spirituality, and purity.

However, the tradition gradually faded and was forgotten after the end of the Sasanian Empire (224–651).

Following that, the tradition of respecting the elderly was transferred to Noruz, the Iranian New Year, when family elders are supposed to be visited during the holiday season.

Iranian culture still places a high value on respecting elders.

ABU/AM