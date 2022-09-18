Iran, Uzbekistan ink MOU on energy co-op

TEHRAN- Iran and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in different energy sectors, Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

As reported, the MOU was signed by Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Oji and Uzbekistan’s Acting Energy Minister Azim Ahmed Khojayev on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

In this meeting, the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Uzbekistan discussed joint implementation of petrochemical projects in Iran, conducting geological and exploration activities in the field of oil and gas, supply of Iranian petrochemical products in Uzbekistan, exchange of crude oil and petroleum products, and joint research for the development and commercialization of catalysts and chemicals for petrochemical plants.

Providing financial aid and supporting banking cooperation for the development of oil, gas and petrochemical industries in both countries, providing equipment needed by the oil and gas industry, cooperation in the field of creating and providing laboratory equipment and exchange of knowledge in the field of oil and gas industries, as well as the training of skilled manpower in the oil industry were also agreed upon.

