“Leila’s Brother” director protests film’s absence from Iran Oscar submission consideration

TEHRAN – Saeid Rustai has criticized Iran’s committee following its decision to exclude his film “Leila’s Brother” from consideration for selecting the country’s submission for the Oscars 2023.

Members of a committee selected by the Farabi Cinema Foundation choose Iran’s submission for the Academy Awards every year.

The committee has not yet announced the list of the films it assessed to pick a submission, however, a list published by unofficial sources lacks “Leila’s Brothers”, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and won the FIPRESCI Prize, the International Film Critics award, at the event.

The Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) banned “Leila’s Brothers” over alleged “law violations” following its premiere at the Cannes festival.

The COI at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance said that the film was submitted to the festival without the observance of the organization’s regulations for attending foreign festivals.

Consequently, the COI demanded that Rustai and producer Javad Noruzbeigi make some modifications to the film to gain the organization’s approval for a screening of the film at Cannes.

The organization said the producer sent the film to the festival without carrying out the necessary modifications.

However, in an interview published on Monday by the Persian service of ISNA, Rustai said, “We sent the film to Cannes in coordination with the organization.”

“But the question is this: why has the film with all its acknowledgments been dismissed at the time when we have to select the country’s submission for the Oscars?” he asked.

He said that Wild Bunch, a pan-European company, handles the international sales of his film and has now grossed €700,000 three weeks after its premiere in several countries in Europe.

He also added that 40 countries have purchased the rights to screen “Leila’s Brother” and 20 festivals have applied to screen it.

Some Persian news websites quoting anonymous sources reported that the Farabi committee is assessing a list of films that includes “The Situation of Mehdi”, “Zalava”, “World War III”, “No Prior Appointment” and “Beyond the Wall”.

“The Situation of Mehdi” is a film by Hadi Hejazifar that portrays part of the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of IRGC 31st Shura Division.

The film had its premiere in Tehran during the 40th Fajr Film Festival, which honored it as best film. The film brought Hejazifar the award for best directorial debut.

“Zalava” directed by Arsalan Amiri won the grand prize at the 2021 Venice International Film Critics’ Week.

In its world premiere last week, “World War III” garnered the Orizzonti Award for Best Film for director Hooman Seyyedi and the best actor award for Mohsen Tanabandeh at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Behruz Shoeibi, “No Prior Appointment” won the Golden Saint George for best film at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival. It also brought Pegah Ahangarni the Silver Saint George for best actress.

“Beyond the Wall” by Vahid Jalilvand was screened in the main competition of the 2022 Venice Film Festival. However, it failed to win an award.

The deadline for submissions to the Academy Awards is October 3, 2022.

Photo: “Leila’s Brother” by Saeid Rustai.

