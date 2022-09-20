ICCIMA to hold Iran-Poland business forum on October 9

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will host a Polish trade delegation in an Iran-Poland business forum at the place of ICCIMA on October 9.

The delegates, headed by the deputy chairman of the Polish Chamber of Commerce, are active in the fields of medicines and medical equipment, veterinary equipment, trade and commercial services, coal, marketing, oil and gas and petrochemical infrastructures, production and industrial machinery, water and sewage management, auto spare parts and industrial machines, cosmetic-sanitary, production of electric transformers, sales and services of agricultural machinery, gas distribution systems, livestock and poultry, chemical fertilizers and cargo transportation terminal.

As announced by the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country's non-oil export to Poland has recorded 114 percent growth in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Rouhollah Latifi, more than 22,664 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $53.198 million, were exchanged between Iran and Poland last year, showing a 79 and 28 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the preceding year.

Iran exported more than 18,134 tons of products, valued at $24,059,957 to Poland in the mentioned year, registering a 145 and 114 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, he said.

The IRICA spokesman further pointed to the imports from the European country, saying that some 4,530 tons of goods valued at $29,138,027 were also imported from Poland last year, recording 14 percent decline and four percent increase in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Chemicals, raisins, fruit juices, nuts, melamine, dates, fabrics, auto parts, mirrors and glass, food supplements, herbal extracts, fresh fruits and vegetables, flooring, iron bars, barberry, wire, etc. were among the main products exported from Iran to Poland in this period, Latifi added.

Tractors, mining machinery, beet seeds, engine rims, antioxidants, electronic boards, food additives, metal wire, drilling machinery, paper, combines, medical and laboratory equipment, packaging machinery, and auto parts were also the major items that the Islamic Republic imported from Poland, according to Latifi.

Poland, being located in the center of Europe, is a suitable point for Iranian traders to enter European markets.

More than five hundred years of historical relations between the two countries and good memories of Poles from Iran considering the country’s support for Poland’s independence, as well as sheltering of more than 120,000 Poles during World War II in Iran, have provided a good cultural and political context for the development of relations with this country.

MA/MA