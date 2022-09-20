Golestan tourist attractions to become more accessible for people with disabilities

TEHRAN—The tourist attractions and historical sites across the northern province of Golestan are planned to become more accessible for the physically challenged people, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Tourism authorities in the province have not yet taken the necessary steps to make the places accessible to the disabled, Mohammad Javad Savari explained on Tuesday.

As a result of establishing social justice and citizens’ rights, the adjustment of public spaces can provide a basis for more active participation of the disabled in the community, the official added.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus –a one-millennium-old brick tower– amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that the tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

ABU/AM