TEDPIX loses 11,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 11,830 points to 1.355 million on Wednesday.

Over 5.225 billion securities worth 27.624 trillion rials (about $98.65 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 10,027 points, and the second market’s index lost 19,714 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Secretary general of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s Money and Capital Market Committee has said the future of the stock market is expected to be more positive compared to other markets.

“In the future, we will see the improvement of the trading situation and the reduction of the fluctuations in this market,” Mohsen Yeganeh told IRNA on August 17.

“Considering the strong potentials in the capital market and their reliance on the economic potentials of the country, the ingredients for the growth of the stock market are available, but until the risks created in the country's economy are not resolved, we will still witness some fluctuations in the capital market,” he added.

