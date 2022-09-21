Ali Atshani wins best director award for “Paper Dreams” at South Texas festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ali Atshani has won the best director award for his latest drama “Paper Dreams” at the South Texas International Film Festival in the U.S. city of Edinburg.

Amir-Hossein Rezazadeh also received the award for best actor for his role in the film.

The film tells the story of a young man who has been out of the public view because of his being an Albino. A young girl takes advantage of his pure heart and makes him a social media influencer; meanwhile he falls in love with the girl.

A jury comprised of Adrian Vina, Alvaro Rodriguez, Ferenc Moldovanyi and Sandra Avila decided the winners at the festival that took place from September 8 to 10.

“Guthlee” by Indian director Ishrat R. Khan was picked as best film in the international competition.



The film follows Guthlee, the son of a poor sweeper, who has a dream to go to school. But the obstacle is his caste. A headmaster is sympathetic to him but powerless against caste discrimination. When they develop an unspoken bond, Guthlee’s dream sees hope.

Jo Schaeffer won the award for best actress for her portrayal of a woman who attempts to move contraband from Mexico into Texas in the short film “Baggage” directed by Chris Beier.

The award for best animated film was given to “Precipice” directed by Joshua Sikora.

With childlike wonder, this animated short takes viewers on a visceral thrill ride over the edge and into the magic of dreams. Created exclusively in Unreal Engine by a single animator, PRECIPICE showcases new potential in digital production with an inspiring tale of courage and joy.

“The Secret Life of Jim” by Irish director Emmet Kelly was chosen as best short.

In this drama, Nick tries desperately to have one more real moment with his father Jim who suffers from Alzheimer disease.

“Heartbreak Country” by Edward Tyndall won the award for best documentary.

The film explores attempts by the non-profit organization Operation Identification and the South Texas Human Rights Center to locate, exhume and identify the dead as a result of this heartbreaking humanitarian crisis.

Photo: Ali Atshani (R) directs a scene from “Paper Dreams”.

