Yemeni leader slams U.S. hegemony

TEHRAN- The leader of Yemen's revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi says the days are gone when the U.S. ambassador had more authority than the country's President.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a speech on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the September 21 revolution; that he said saved the nation from being lost.

He says Saudi Arabia's initiative to form a coalition and wage war against Riyadh's southern neighbor was an American decision that was made to look like a Saudi-led idea. The Yemeni leader says the planning was under the direct supervision of the U.S. ambassador at the time.

He stressed that the ten countries that joined the Saudis to attack Yemen were under the guardianship of America and the U.S. ambassador was in charge of the Yemeni President's office.

The Yemeni leader hit out at America for turning its embassy before the revolution into "headquarters to manage all acts of sabotage in the country," pointing out the political components recognized the role played by the U.S. ambassador at the time was a clear violation of the country's independence.

The U.S. ambassador along with all embassy staff left Sana'a by February 2015, when Washington closed down its mission in the Yemeni capital.

The popular revolution emerged victorious on September 21, 2014, after people took control of the capital Sana'a, accusing the government of serving a foreign agenda and widespread corruption that forced millions into poverty.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik says the September 21 revolution was and continues to be a necessity, recalling the vast external interference at the time to contain, control, and exploit what was happening in the country to serve external interests.

The first and foremost party that was trying to hijack the revolution, he says, were "the Americans and their agents".

He explains that the September 21 revolution was a religious, moral, and national duty and served the interest of the people.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik touched on what the situation was like before the revolution, explaining that there was another major foreign attempt to hijack the movement in 2011 and use it to enhance foreign influence over Yemen. He says the U.S. took measures at the time to exploit conflicts and serve their interests.

He says "the Americans sought to confiscate our people's independence and indirectly control our country without war," noting that those who imposed themselves as guardians did not seek the well-being of the people and only worked to secure the interests of their countries.

"The American plan was trying to destroy our country from within by increasing the level of political and regional division in an ascending manner," he says this U.S. policy was paving the way for American control, to facilitate its entire occupation.

The Yemeni leader pointed out the state of insecurity that was about to grip the country at the time, noting the "frequency of assassinations and bombings and the spread of takfiris in most of the provinces before the revolution."

On the economic situation before the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik says the country was heading toward famine under the eyes of the Americans, pointing out there was no justification for economic collapse as the authorities then were supported by the outside world and owned all oil and customs revenues.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik says “the Americans, under the title of restructuring the army, sought to control it, strip it of its capabilities, and corrupt its combat doctrine,” noting that: “The Americans clearly targeted the army’s air capabilities and defense, missile and naval forces as part of efforts to hit its capabilities to fight off external aggression."

Sayyed Abdul-Malik pointed out that when the Americans saw possible stability, the U.S. turned to direct aggression, saying the attacks revealed the truth about those who wanted to continue their authority over the country.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of the Kingdom's allies waged war on Yemen. The daily airstrikes, with American bombs, killed hundreds of thousands of people. Many of them women and children.

The bombing campaign was backed by a brutal land, air, and sea blockade that led Yemen to have, what the UN describes as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The U.S. was on the receiving end of widespread international criticism for backing the war with a flow of weapons supply, logistical support, training for Saudi troops and pilots as well as other support such as intelligence on what sites to bomb.

The United Kingdom, France, and Canada were among the western states that also got censured by rights groups for playing a major role in supporting the Saudi military in the many war crimes committed in Yemen.

Yemenis have long argued that America was leading the war effort and could have put an end to it whenever Washington liked by simply instructing its Saudi allies to end the bombing and lift the siege.

"Thousands of children and civilians were martyred with American bombs in various provinces and events. The aggression targeted all government facilities and service facilities, which shows the American tendencies to destroy everything in our country, as the coalition of aggression destroyed all infrastructure and even targeted courts, prisons, cemeteries, schools, and elsewhere.

"The U.S. sought to harass people even in their day-to day livelihood through the severe siege and economic conspiracies," Sayyed Abdul-Malik says.

He stressed the failure of the coalition to reach its goals of controlling the country and the people, despite the enormous scale of the war.

Following a series of retaliatory operations by Yemeni forces using indigenously made drones and missiles used to target sensitive Saudi positions, on April 2, an UN-brokered truce went into effect and is set to expire in early October.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik explained that the country manufactures everything from pistols, Kalashnikovs, and cannons to ballistic missiles and drones of various ranges, noting that "the advancement of military industrialization took place in the shadow of aggression and siege."

He says the future of industrialization in the country, militarily and civilian, is promising, stressing that "today we are doing what many countries are unable to do."

The Yemeni leader used the speech to issue a warning to the coalition against its attacks and siege, stressing that it is the greatest threat to regional and international peace, and warns the damage will not stop at the borders of Yemen.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik also spoke about territorial integrity highlighting how many parties before the revolution were implementing whatever was dedicated to them by the Americans and their aides.

But the revolution changed that. It was "an authentic popular revolution for all free people in our provinces that were not moved by external dictates or influenced by media propaganda," he said.

He also stressed that one of the most important achievements of the revolution is to preserve the people’s orientation and their positions on the nation’s issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

He noted the revolution succeeded because of the backing of all sectors of society who contributed to it, saying it was not sectarian, opened the way for partnership, and did not settle scores. As well as popular support, the uprising was self-financed without any external interference.

The leader of Yemen's revolution stressed that continuing to defend the independence of the country and defeating the occupation is a great responsibility, referring to regions in the south that Sana'a says is still under foreign control.

The country has celebrated the anniversary with festivals and million-man marches to mark eight years since Yemen regained its sovereignty and independence.

