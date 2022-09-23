Iran to resume electricity export to Turkey soon

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian has said Tehran is going to resume electricity export to Turkey in the near future, the portal of Iran’s Energy Ministry Paven reported on Friday.

Mehrabian made the remarks on the sidelines of a one-day visit to Ankara during which he met with Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci.

After the meetings with the Turkish ministers, Mehrabian pointed out the agreements regarding the export of electricity from Iran to Turkey and noted: “Recently, with the investment of the Turkish side, some facilities have been established in the city of Van that provides the possibility of transmitting electricity from Iran to Turkey on a back-to-back basis.”

“Based on the agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Turkey, with the installation and testing of these facilities, the sale of Iranian electricity to Turkey will soon begin,” the minister said.

According to Mehrabian, following up on the agreements reached between the presidents of Iran and Turkey during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran was also among the main subjects negotiated with the Turkish ministers.

“Regarding the issues related to joint waters and the Aras River, it was decided to form a permanent committee to investigate the issues and discuss matters concerning the interests of both sides,” the official said.

It was decided that the first meeting of the technical committee will be held in Tehran in March 2023, he added.

Earlier this week, Advisor to Iran’s Energy Minister for International Affairs Mohammad-Ali Farahnakian said that Iran is the top electricity producer in the region.

Thanks to the exchange of electrical energy with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members states, Iran’s electricity generation power will increase, Farahnakian told IRNA.

Iran, India, and Russia are among the largest and most powerful electricity producers in SCO and Iran is among the few countries that have big fossil fuel capacity as well, the official said.

EF/MA