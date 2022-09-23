Switzerland WopArt showcases works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – Three Iranian galleries are participating in the seventh edition of the WopArt – Works on Paper Fair, an international art fair currently underway in Lugano, Switzerland.

The Iris Contemporary Space, Mojdeh Gallery and Saye Gallery are showcasing works by several Iranian artists at the international art fair dedicated to works on paper.

The Iris Contemporary Space has chosen works by Negar Zonubi, Marjan Qorbani and Hedyeh Khanali for the art fair, which opened on Friday and will run for three days.

Located in Tehran, the Iris Contemporary Space was established in July 2021 to focus on contemporary art. The center is a platform featuring events that are usually site-specific, mostly involving experimental and non-traditional art exhibition formats.

It aims to extend the gallery’s exhibitions by outsourcing, and believes in cooperation and the ability to engage alternative spaces, offering a different way to display art.

Lugano is a city in southern Switzerland’s Italian-speaking Ticino region.

Mojdeh Gallery is displaying works by Ahad Qadiri. The art center located in Tehran was founded in 1999 by Mojdeh Tabatabai.

The gallery aims to hold exhibitions for master and young artists in order to provide opportunities for them to enter the global art market.

It also intends to provide opportunities for young emerging artists and veteran artists to conduct research in the field of contemporary and modern Iranian art.

The gallery seeks the expansion of cultural, artistic and economic exchanges between the artistic community of Iran and other countries.

WopArt is an annual art fair deriving its name from the acronym of “Works on Paper”. It was founded in 2016 under the patronage of the officials of Lugano, a city in southern Switzerland’s Italian-speaking Ticino region.

Wopart was founded at the behest of art lovers seeking to champion a niche segment of the art market, to bring together professionals, connoisseurs, collectors and aficionados of artworks on paper.

Since its founding, WopArt has attracted some of the world’s most preeminent art galleries, and ranks as one of the most acclaimed art fairs on the international calendar.

It is considered today a premier place for top-quality works on paper that are fresh to the market, with prestigious provenances and impeccable attributions.

Photo: A file photo shows people visiting the WopArt – Works on Paper Fair in Lugano, Switzerland.

MMS/YAW