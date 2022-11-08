Netanyahu vs. the Lion’s Den Brigade

TEHRAN- The extremist Zionist far-right camp led by Benjamin Netanyahu along with his radical coalition has won 64 out of 120 seats in the 25th Israeli Knesset elections.

The longest serving Israeli Premier, who is widely accused of war crimes and is facing a variety of corruption charges, appears to be back in power. But this time he faces the challenge of a growing armed resistance in the occupied West Bank, in particular the recently formed Lion’s Den Brigade.

Despite winning four more seats to gain a majority, Israel is in a political crisis that has seen an unprecedented number of elections. The entity held an astonishing fifth election in less than four years on November 1, reflecting the risks of growing internal divisions and how quickly Israeli war cabinets can suddenly collapse.

Since the creation of the Israeli entity, there have never been any real differences between the different Zionist parties, whether they are on the so-called left or the right as the regime has been committing genocide against the Palestinians on their indigenous land since the creation of Israel by the British in 1948.

The latest election by the occupation regime does indicate it will be more authoritarian as it is set to involve far-right criminals such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has been explicitly calling for the removal of all Palestinians from their homeland and publicly urges settlers to storm the al-Aqsa Mosque. Ben-Gvir himself squats on one of the many settlements, which are illegal under international law, yet are expanding in numbers amid the regime’s disregard for any aspect of international rule and law.

But the very extremist Zionist right-wing of Netanyahu's expected coalition does raise questions about the shape of the recent growing violence in the militarily occupied West Bank, especially in light of the escalating resistance operations in the territory.

The current state of the armed resistance emerging in the West Bank represents a fundamental challenge to the entire occupation system, and none of the leaders of the terrorist parties differ in their assessment about the dangers and risks of the armed struggle against the occupation.

There is a degree of unanimity among the security officials and the vast occupation army over this new equation imposed by the resistance, especially the Lion’s Den Brigade that has conducted sophisticated, tactical and retaliatory operations over the past year, posing strong challenges to the regime’s security apparatus.

Therefore, any attempts to break the expanding resistance in the West Bank, and the nature of dealing with it, is a matter of real concern within the regime itself about the future balance of power in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli media suggest the regime’s security assessments of the size and nature of the potential dangers of any military action in the West Bank are extremely challenging, regardless of the future military policies of Netanyahu. The risks Netanyahu faces if he wages any military action are based on several aspects.

There are fears that the situation is becoming uncontrollable for the regime. It may lead to a complete collapse of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. This will have severe consequences for Israel as it will essentially see the end of the "security coordination" system between the Palestinian Authority and the regime, which is seen by the Zionist entity as a strategic investment for occupation.

The increasing strength and effectiveness of launching retaliatory operation by the Lion's Den Brigade and Jenin Brigade resistance movements indicates that any widespread military operation in the West Bank will enable these groups to withstand the Israeli invasions for weeks, or perhaps months, and this new Palestinian steadfastness would greatly enhance the possibilities of an explosion in the West Bank.

There is a strong possibility that should any military operation take place under Netanyahu, the presence of armed resistance factions in the besieged Gaza Strip and their increased military capabilities, as seen over the past decade, will directly enter the confrontation in support of the Lion’s Den.

Then comes the regional forces of resistance, especially on Israel’s northern front in Lebanon, which the occupation regime cannot guarantee that Hezbollah will remain silent, if Gaza enters the front line. The situation may spiral out of control, leading to an escalation that include other resistance fronts in addition to the those in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Since all of these risks are a reality for Israel, it is likely that the Netanyahu cabinet will follow the same path as its predecessor in dealing with the emerging resistance of the Lion’s Den in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, the rise to power of the ever-increasing extremist and racist criminals remains an influential matter by considering other aspects. Netanyahu will be obligated to give some of them ministerial portfolios to cling on to power. The Palestinians must take into account the possibility of an escalation in the settlers’ hostile actions in the not-so-distant future, in addition to the possibility of a significant increase in settlers’ incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the possibility of increasing provocative actions against Palestinian Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The parties participating in Netanyahu's camp, such as the so-called "Jewish Power" and Religious Zionism, explicitly call for the expulsion of the Palestinians and the demolition of al-Aqsa Mosque in order to replace it with their alleged temple, but this has already been declared as a red line for the Palestinian resistance factions in all the occupied and besieged territories. Palestinians have proven, throughout history, that they are willing to spill their blood to protect their holy sites and land.

In light of such a situation, the settlers’ provocations and attacks will be met with stronger responses from the Palestinians. Here the occupation will find itself facing the same dangers that it is trying to avoid by not carrying out large-scale military invasions across the occupied cities, towns and villages.

Therefore, the success of these fascist models in the Knesset election may be a catalyst in accelerating the ignition of the West Bank, which is already in a state of volatility.

The results of the Knesset elections appear to indicate an additional threat to the future of Palestine, but they can be considered in depth as a fresh opportunity for the Palestinians to achieve a new and tangible achievement on the path to fully liberate stolen lands, especially in light of the weakening ability of the regime to respond the resistance in case it wages military conflicts against the Palestinians.

The days when the entity was able to wage wars against the Palestinians for an extensive period of time are over. The Israelis waged a war in August this year on the Gaza Strip that lasted three days.

Israel can still murder civilians, in particular women and children, but it is struggling to contain the growing resistance of Lion’s Den Brigade.



