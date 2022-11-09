Persian-language film “Winners” named best at Raindance festival 

TEHRAN – The Persian-language drama “Winners” has been picked as best UK feature at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London.

Directed by the Iranian-British filmmaker Hassan Nazer, the film was shot entirely in Iran with an all-Persian-language cast.

Set in a poor Iranian village, the story of “Winners” is about children who work hard to support their families. Their little hands scour through massive piles of junk in search of hidden treasures. One day, nine-year-old Yahya and his friend Leila find a precious golden statue. Sharing a passion for cinema, Yahya’s boss Nasser Khan decides to help them find the owner as the curious item leads Yahya on an adventure-filled journey that doubles as a loving ode to the history of Iranian cinema.

The film supported by Scottish public body Creative Scotland is the UK’s submission to the international feature award at the 2023 Oscars.

It previously won the audience award at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival in Scotland.

The Raindance Film Festival announced the winners last Friday.

“Gentle” by Laszlo Csuja and Anna Nemes from Hungary won the Raindance Discovery Award.

In this film, Edina, a female bodybuilder is ready to sacrifice everything for the dream she shares with her life partner and trainer Adam: to win Miss Olympia. The odd love she finds on her way makes her see the difference between her dreams and her true self.

“Leslie” by American director Michael Morris was selected as “Film of the Festival” and its star Andrea Riseborough won the Best Performance award.

The Spirit of Festival Award went to the British mockumentary “Swede Caroline” directed by Finn Bruce.

The Korean drama “Swallow” by Hee-il Leesong was named best international feature.

In this film, a mother disappears. A son faces the truth that was hidden for thirty years. In 1983, a twisted love story among a woman, a revolutionary, and a fraktsiya unfolds.

The award for best documentary went to “My Name Is Andrea”.

Directed by Pratibha Parmar, “My Name Is Andrea” is a hybrid documentary drama based on the life of the writer, Andrea Dworkin who decades before #MeToo called out sexism with revolutionary flair.

The Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK. It is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences USA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the British Independent Film Awards.

Photo: Shahrzad Kamalzadeh acts in a scene from “Winners”.

MMS/YAW