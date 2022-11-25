Women of Iran qualified enough to decide on their own

TEHRAN – The highly achieved women of Iran are qualified enough to decide on their own without other countries’ interference, Khadijeh Karimi, director of international affairs of the Vice Presidency for Women and Family, said.

She made the remarks at the 35th special session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While the rights of the Iranian people have widely been violated by the so-called champions of human rights due to the imposition of unilateral sanctions by the U.S. regime and the implementation of these cruel sanctions by the European countries specifically Germany, the UK, and France, by the provision of support to and hosting of terrorist groups who assassinated more than 17,000 innocent Iranians, expressing concern about the situation of human rights in Iran, and holding a special session is deceptive, she stated.

The German government which pretends to be supporting human rights these days is a country that equipped Saddam's regime with chemical weapons, they were killing over 13,000 Iranian citizens and injuring more than a hundred thousand, including women and children. This constitutes a crime against humanity.

After the unfortunate death of Mahsa Amini, [a 22-year-old girl who died in the custody of morality police], necessary measures were undertaken including the formation of an independent parliamentary investigation commission as well as the forensics medical team. However, before the formal announcement, the hasty reactions of a number of Western authorities, and their interventions in the internal issues of Iran turned the peaceful assemblies into riots and violence. Provoking hate speech and violence in social media over the past weeks.

Those who claimed the championship of human rights target the lives of Iranian women and children through imposing inhumane unilateral sanctions and supporting terroristic activities against them, she said.

Referring to the situation of women in Iran, she further said that the Islamic Republic has achieved greatly in empowering women and girls as well as in protecting and promoting their roles and rights for decades, particularly, in the field of education, health, industry, economy, sports, and politics.

And equal opportunities for women have been provided in all areas of personal and public life, she said.

Pointing to three statistical reports, she said that Iranian women make up 56 percent of the students of public Iranian universities, around 74 percent of the faculty members of public universities are women, and 40 percent of the specialist physicians are women.

Today, 1,121 female judges, and 2,300 female media managers, 96,998 sports referees, 934,589 professional athletes of women are actively serving their country, she said, noting that such highly achieved women are qualified enough to decide on their own without other countries’ interference.

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