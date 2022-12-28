Knowledge enterprises 2.5-folded

TEHRAN – The number of knowledge-based companies increased by 2.5 folds, compared to the past [Iranian calendar] year (March 2020- March 2021), head of the center for knowledge-based institutions and companies of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology said.

Currently, 7882 knowledge-based firms are operating in the country, ISNA quoted Reza Asadifar as saying on Wednesday.

According to him, 2,000 knowledge-based companies were excluded from the knowledge-based process in the re-evaluations, and they failed to obtain the knowledge-based approval again.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors in which researchers in technology companies are working.

Today, the country's knowledge management ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of the GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, the former vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari said in February.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

Knowledge-based economy

In the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 2022-March 2023), new approaches have been taken to support knowledge-based companies both in terms of quality and quantity in line with realizing the goal of a knowledge-based economy.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

FB/

