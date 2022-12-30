Tehran hosting exhibit of decorative lights

TEHRAN- The 28th Exhibition of Chandeliers and Decorative Lights of Iran kicked off on Friday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mehdi Niazi, Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Houman Razdar, Head of Tehran Chandelier Manufacturers Union Hamidreza Manafi, and Head of the Tehran Chamber of Guilds Qasem Nodeh Farahani.

As reported, representatives of 83 companies are showcasing their latest products and services during this four-day event.

The exhibition is manly aimed at introducing the manufacturing capabilities of the exhibitors and promoting the export of the showcased products.

Eight workshops are planned to be held during the exhibition, among which, familiarization with the export markets of Afghanistan, Iraq, Russia, Africa, and Qatar, as well as global principles of branding in the lighting industry can be mentioned.

Iran among world’s top five chandelier producers

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Manafi said Iranian chandeliers and decorative lights are famous in the world due to their good quality, and the country is considered among the world’s top five countries in this industry.

The official put the annual export of Iranian chandeliers and decorative lights at $10 million, saying that a significant number of such products are also exported through third countries or by passengers.

According to Manafi, Russia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as, Eastern and Western European countries are the main importers of Iranian chandeliers and the major target markets of the mentioned products.

