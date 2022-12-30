Rural craftswomen revive forgotten textile

TEHRAN – Toebafi (traditional hand-woven fabrics), which had fallen into disuse, has been revived by female crafters in the eastern village of Khorashad in South Khorasan province.

It was the great efforts of the women of the village that made this traditional art not be forgotten, but rather to create employment and economic prosperity for the region, said an official with the provincial government on Thursday.

Women from Khorashad village are vivid examples of the province’s capable women, Fereshteh Asadzadeh added.

The village of Khorashad was designated in 2018 by the World Crafts Council - Asia-Pacific Region (WCC-APR) as the world hub for ‘Toebafi’, which was a turning point in the development of traditional textiles across the province.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC Asia-Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions, such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

The province is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry, which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

