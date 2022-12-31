Major companies active in water industry ink co-op MOUs

TEHRAN – Iran’s major companies active in the water and wastewater industry have signed several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with each other and with other knowledge-based companies to cooperate in developing and modernizing the mentioned sector.

As reported by the Energy Ministry news portal (Paven), the said MOUs have been signed on the sidelines of the 18th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition which is being held at Tehran Permeant International Fairgrounds.

The water and Wastewater Company of Iran and the country’s Water Research Institute are among the entities that signed MOUs to cooperate in providing new solutions to the water and wastewater sector’s challenges.

Also, on the sidelines of the mentioned exhibition, three items and equipment which have been manufactured inside the country for the first time were unveiled.

One of these items is a hydraulic motor for water distribution and transmission, which is considered the first smart hydraulic motor built inside the country.

Hydraulic simulation of supply and distribution networks, accurate calculation of pressure and flow at network points, connection to other smart systems, the definition of control and operation rules, the definition of new elements (wells), EPS and Steady State solution, connection with GIS and geo databases, defining valve and pump operation diagrams and defining new consumption patterns are among the capabilities of this motor.

The electric actuator of adjustable industrial valves is another piece of equipment that was unveiled at the exhibition.

This actuator operates with an automatic clutch system for controlling valves in the water and wastewater network.

Optimum management of water resources and prevention of water wastage and meeting the needs of water and wastewater companies, regional water organizations, and thermal power plants are among the design goals of this actuator.

Iran’s 18th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition kicked off on Friday at Tehran Permeant International Fairgrounds.

As reported, 169 domestic companies along with six foreign exhibitors are participating in this year’s exhibition which was opened by Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian.

The U.S., China, Italy, and Canada are among the countries whose representatives are showcasing their latest products and services in the four-day event.

A considerable number of the exhibitors taking part in the exhibition are knowledge-based and technological companies.

The event covers a variety of areas and commodity groups including metal pipes and fittings, industrial valves, pumps, and rotary machines, industrial water treatment, dams, and hydroelectric power plants, education, irrigation and drainage, water transmission lines, polymer pipes, and fittings, chemical materials, paint and coatings, household water treatment, household faucets, leak detectors, blowers and vacuums and measuring systems.

Specialized meetings and news conferences, as well as educational workshops on various topics including water consumption management and examining the challenges of the water sector, are among the programs scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

EF/MA