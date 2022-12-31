Over 1,300 people trained as crafters in Fars

TEHRAN – Over 1,300 people have been trained as crafters in the southern province of Fars during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

“A total of 1,354 people attended the handicrafts training courses in 14 fields in Fars during the first nine months of the year,” Behzad Ahmadi Farsani explained on Saturday.

The courses included kilim, miniature, mirror work, wood carving, and woodwork, the official added.

The ancient region of Fars, also spelled Pars or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (c. 550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. For instance, Shiraz is named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”, Malayer is a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture, while Zanjan has gained the title of a “world city of filigree”.

ABU/MG