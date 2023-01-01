Iran, Russia to launch joint technology center

TEHRAN – A joint international technology and entrepreneurship center will be launched in cooperation with Russia in the near future.

Representatives of a number of Russian startups recently visited Iran met with Behrouz Abtahi, vice-chancellor of Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University, ISNA reported.

During the meeting, Abtahi announced readiness to enhance joint startup activities and to launch an international technology and entrepreneurship center.

With 49 science and technology parks and 7,500 technological companies and numerous knowledge-based companies, Iran has valuable experiences in the field of science and technology.

Moreover, in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development, 65 creative houses and innovation centers, and 30 specialized accelerators have been established in Iran with the aim of empowering and strengthening the export capacity of knowledge-based, creative, and technological companies.

FB/MG

