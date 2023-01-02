380km of new roads, highways to be inaugurated soon across country

TEHRAN – The deputy head of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) has said that 380 kilometers of new highways and main roads are going to be inaugurated across the country in early February.

According to Mohammadreza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, the mentioned projects will be put into operation on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported.

CDTIC Head Kheirollah Khademi said in late December that several highway projects with a total length of 461 kilometers were underway across the country.

