Russia-China ties "concern" U.S.

TEHRAN- The video meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The video call came at a time of change in the global world order that is currently dominated by the United States and its Western allies as well as global allies.

Albeit the U.S. is the main player here and the rest are sitting on the substitute bench and have been sitting on the bench for a long time now.

Sometimes, players move away from their managers and coaches when they only sit on the bench as their future becomes uncertain.

The meeting also comes during a sensitive year in 2022 that saw the eruption of a war in Ukraine, the biggest conflict on the continent since World War 2.

The global order is a very fluid situation at the present time. What is unfolding at these current times and entering 2023 is pitting Beijing and Moscow against Washington.

Washington just passed nearly a billion dollars on its military, with ten million allocated to military assistance to Taiwan, a province of China.

The U.S.-led NATO military alliance also triggered the war in Ukraine with its very heavy military presence, expanding to Russian borders.

The problem is that policymakers in America appear none the wiser as if they are still living in the dream world and not addressing or viewing the situation with a clear eye.

Despite warning China against sending arms to Russia as being a "gigantic mistake," President Joe Biden says President Xi is distancing himself from Putin.

Both of these remarks are incorrect as Beijing has declared its mutual position toward the Ukraine war and has been playing a major role in calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The joint statement that has been published following the meeting noted "the path of peace talks will not be a smooth one, but as long as parties do not give up, there will always be prospect for peace. China will continue to hold an objective and impartial position, work to build synergy in the international community, and play a constructive role toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis."

As for China distancing itself from Russia, through video meeting, President Xi expressed his pleasure in meeting President Putin virtually at the year-end, which he said: "has become a good tradition between them."

According to the Chinese government, President Xi noted that under the guidance of both President Putin and himself, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has grown more mature and resilient, with the internal impetus and special value of bilateral cooperation further brought out.

In the first 11 months of 2022, two-way trade volume reached a record high. Investment cooperation has been improved and integrated. Energy cooperation continues to serve as an anchor.

Analysts say the Chinese and the Russians are trying to demonstrate to the whole world that they are together in this mess that the U.S. has created and are supporting each other.

The mess is the global insecurity and instability that has been created as a result of the U.S. military adventurism around the globe.

There is nothing the U.S. policymakers say or complain about that can change the strategic partnership, which has stretched to military cooperation.

As seen in the joint Russia-China military drills, where ships and planes from both sides exercise together.

According to President Xi, China stands ready to join hands with Russia and all other progressive forces around the world that oppose hegemony and power politics, to reject any unilateralism, protectionism, and bullying, firmly safeguard the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the two countries and uphold international fairness and justice.

President Xi also says the two sides need to maintain close coordination and collaboration in international affairs, uphold the authority of the United Nations and the status of international law, stand for true multilateralism, and fulfill their responsibilities as major countries and lead by example on such issues as protecting global food and energy security.

Again, it has to be emphasized that the policymakers in Washington are living in a dream world as growing superpowers are not dreaming, but strategically thinking with wisdom.

As Washington seeks to destabilize China with its latest ten-million military allocation for Taiwan and U.S. House Speaker, Nancy Policy, making a highly controversial visit to Taipei to meet with separatist forces, Russia's position is in line with the United Nations.

Russia firmly supports China's position on Taiwan and has stayed firmly committed to the one-China principle along with a wider international community.

During the virtual meeting, President Putin told his Chinese counterpart that the two sides are looking forward to a trade turnover of 200 billion dollars over the next two years.

Sino-Soviet relations back in the 1960' stood at roughly 200 million dollars.

President Putin also said Russia commends China for its objective and impartial stance in international affairs and speaks highly of China's work during its BRICS chairmanship. It stands ready to maintain close coordination with China at multilateral fora including the United Nations, the SCO, BRICS, and the G20, jointly promote the building of a more just and reasonable international order, safeguard respective legitimate interests, and work together to uphold international fairness and justice.

The two presidents exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. President Xi stressed that China has noted Russia's statement that it has never refused to resolve the conflict through diplomatic negotiations.

It is a sign of how close Beijing and Moscow's economic, military, and strategic cooperation has become in the face of the U.S. provocations.

But more importantly, the growing ties between these two sides are a direct result of U.S. policies.

In addition to that, the two countries have close cultural ties and a geographical relationship. This has been consolidated by the emergence of China as a superpower.

Among other issues both sides share in common is that they have both been targeted by the U.S. military-industrial complex.

The United States has said it was concerned by China's alignment with Russia after Putin and Xi held their video meeting, the U.S. State Department said.

"Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia," a State Department spokesperson said, adding Washington was "monitoring Beijing’s activity closely."

The facts on the ground show that Chinese forces are not militarily wreaking havoc around the world like the U.S. military has been doing and continued to do.

On the other hand, Chinese soldiers have been dispatched as part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Africa, keeping the peace on the continent.

One works unilaterally to destabilize different parts of the world and the other words to bring peace to a volatile part of the world.

Beijing has also expressed no desire to be the "number one superpower" in the world. China's objective is to advance its economy, technology, and military just like every sovereign nation has the right to do to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The frustration of U.S. global dominance goes beyond China and Russia and extends to Latin America and West Asia.

This includes most of the developing sectors of the world that are at odds with the policies of Washington DC.

Countries such as India, Indonesia, Russia, China, Iran, and many others are going to be leading a just world order over the next century that will witness adherence to international law and order.