Gen. Soleimani was selfless, honest and truthful: Moghadamfar

TEHRAN – The personality of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was filled with selflessness, honesty, and truthfulness and this was the secret behind his popularity, says Hamidreza Moghadamfar, chief of the popular headquarters tasked to mark the third anniversary of the legendary commander’s assassination.

“To understand the secret to Qassem's popularity, you should not look for anything else but his truthfulness and sincerity, which even after three years of his honorable martyrdom, has kept his memory alive in the hearts,” Moghadamfar tells the Tehran Times.

Moghadamfar, a strategist and university scholar, also says Gen. Soleimani’s selflessness “depicts the lovely relationship” between him and the people.

Following is the text of the interview:

This year is the third anniversary of General Soleimani's martyrdom. The catchword of this anniversary is "selfless". Why has this word been chosen?

Martyr Soleimani is an embodiment of a human being who is raised according to the principles of the Islamic Revolution. He grew and developed in the Imam Khomeini school of thought and that of his true successor Imam Khamenei. He had learned the lesson of being "selfless" in these schools. He had learned from Khomeini “If they call me a servant, it would be better than being called a leader.”

General Soleimani respected the dignity of human beings regardless of their ethnicity, religious affiliations, political inclinations, and false classifications. He had also learned "selfless" [attitude] from Ayatollah Khamenei. He had not forgotten Ayatollah Khamenei’s mystic whisper in memorable sermons on June 29, 2018, when he said: “O our Seyed! O our Lord! I do what I have to do. What needs to be said, I have said and will say. I have a worthless life, I have an imperfect body, I also have a little dignity which you gave me; I took all of these in the palm of my hand, I will sacrifice them for this revolution and for Islam.”

In this school, he had learned that he should devote his life to serve [people]. And when we look at General Soleimani’s life, we see his selfless attitude. During the Sacred Defense [1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war] or later during the times of danger, he was always present in the field to defend Islamic Revolution, to provide security for our dear people and for the development of our country. Although we know General Soleimani as "a man of field" as he introduced himself when addressing American politicians, but his presence in the field was "service-oriented". And he was both honest and sincere in doing his services. His truth made him serve without any expectation, and his sincerity made him sacrifice his life to do anything that would bring a smile of satisfaction on the faces of the nation.

He considered Iranians worthy of such a sacrifice, because he believed that the Iranian nation had devoted themselves to Islam and Iran. He wrote in his will “My dear Iranian brothers and sisters, glorious and honorable people, I and those like me would devote their lives thousands of times to you because you sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives for Islam and Iran.”

The choice of the term "selfless" for this anniversary is derived from the martyr Soleimani school of thought and proves a deep and mutual connection of the people with this great martyr. It depicts the lovely relationship of the martyr with the people as well.

What activities the “Qassem Soleimani Foundation” has done or planned to introduce him to the world, especially to the people of the region?

American terrorist murderers and politicians did the best to introduce Martyr Soleimani to the world. With the brutal crime they committed in the assassination of a guest on Iraq’s soil, they brought Martyr Soleimani to the center of attention more than during his lifetime.

With the brutal crime of assassinating a guest on Iraq’s soil, Americans brought Martyr Soleimani to the center of attention more than during his lifetime. Imam Ali in his book Nahj al-Balagheh, in response to a question that how he overcame his enemies, says: “I did not face anyone unless he helped me against himself. Hikmat 318”

Martyr Soleimani, with his humanitarian efforts, was known as someone who cleansed the region from the evil of the terrorist groups created by Western countries, including America. But his martyrdom drew more people towards him, and the people of the region and liberal groups in other parts of the world have been eager to know more about a man who had frightened the “global arrogant front” to such an extent that they decided to assassinate him so dreadfully and in such a cowardly manner. This is proved from the number of pilgrims who go avidly from different countries to visit the Golzar Shohada Cemetery in Kerman (where he is buried).

Also, the translation of authentic books about him and the works that have been left by him are on the agenda. Some books about his behavior and personality have been provided in different languages to those interested, and this will continue incessantly. Besides, some valuable and influential documentaries have been produced which will help shed light on his personality. Too, some cultural and artistic works have been made during the last two years, some conferences and congresses are being held with the participation of elites and experts to introduce the role of Martyr Soleimani in foiling the enemy’s plots against the oppressed nations of the region and our beloved country. Efforts are being made to keep the issue of Palestine alive and prevent it from being forgotten in the public opinion of the world, to break the myth of Israel’s invincibility and empowering and arming the nations, especially countries in the resistance front, against the Zionist regime’s attacks, etc.

Are foreigners participating in the ceremony marking the memory of General Soleimani this year?

Many people from different parts of the world, especially from the Resistance Front countries, are eager to attend the third martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, including Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Many experts from different countries and prominent figures of the Resistance Front have been invited to participate in the ceremony and attend the international conference.

In your opinion, what is the secret behind Shahid Soleimani's widespread popularity in the society?

The holy Quran says: "Indeed, the Most Compassionate Lord will soon create enduring love for those who believe and do righteous works” - Surah Maryam, verse 96. Therefore, the key to love and affection is in the hands of God. When the Prophet Ibrahim left his wife and young child in a desert where sand dunes stretched out for miles and there was no sign of human habitation, he asked God: “So, make hearts of a number of people yearn towards them…”- Surah Ibrahim verse 37.

Some believe that the reason for our love and devotion to the family of the Islamic Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) is the fulfillment of the Prophet Abraham’s request from God. So, it should be said that it is God who is the creator of hearts and draws hearts to this or that. But the mystery of this favor of God should be sought in the manifestation of "faith" and "righteous action" in those whom God put their loves in the hearts of people.

These are the facts that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated about Qassem Soleimani and referred to two outstanding features about him including “truth" and "sincerity". He said: "If we want to explain what we call ‘the Soleimani school’ in one or two short sentences, we must say that this school consists of "truth" and "sincerity". These two words are the title, symbol and profile of the Soleimani school.” Therefore, to understand the secret to Qassem's popularity, you should not look for anything else but his truthfulness and sincerity, which even after three years of his honorable martyrdom, has kept his memory alive in the hearts.

What are the most important contents in “the Soleimani school”?

In short, they are:

- Obedience with sincerity

- Keeping the memory of martyrdom alive in oneself

- Surrender to divine guardians

- Believing and respecting Wil?yat al-Faq?h (rule of supreme jurisprudent) not only in words but in deed

- Respecting the dignity of human beings regardless of their ethnicity, religious affiliations, political inclinations, and false classifications

- True love for people and ready to sacrifice his life for them

- Love of God

- Full knowledge of enemies and fighting against them