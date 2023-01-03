Man of the battlefield in view of the Commander-in-Chief

TEHRAN- Definitely, no one knew Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani like Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The Leader burst into tears on the funeral day of the national hero and the sorrow showed the depth of his love and interest to this great martyr that is recorded in history.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has spoken and described General Soleimani on various occasions so far. Reviewing the Leader’s viewpoints on the anniversary of his assassination provides a comprehensive and deep understanding of the character of this martyr.

More than twenty years before his assassination, the Leader had said about him: "Even if you are Mr. Soleimani, you are a living martyr in our eyes." (08/04/1997)

In the autumn of 2017, Gen. Soleimani wrote a letter to the Leader announcing the end of the ISIL domination over Muslim lands. “This humble person, as a soldier called upon by your eminence to serve on this battlefield, announces the termination of the rule of this vicious cursed entity following the completion of the liberation operation of Abu Kamal as the last fort of Daesh, bringing down the flag of this U.S.-Zionist group and raising the flag of Syria. And, on behalf of all the commanders and unknown fighters on the battlefield as well as thousands of Iranians, Iraqis, Syrians, Lebanese, Afghans and Pakistanis who were martyred and disabled… I congratulate you and the noble nation of Islamic Iran, as well as the nations of Iraq, Syria, and other Muslims of the world on this great and fateful victory. I prostrate before the Almighty God in gratitude for this great victory,” the legendary commander wrote.

The interesting point is his signature at the end of the letter in which Gen. Soleimani does not call himself the commander of the IRGC Quds Force; instead, in his letter to the Leader, he introduces himself as “Your son and soldier Qassem Soleimani”.

On November 21, the Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Khamenei addressed Gen. Soleimani as “the honorable commander of Islamic forces and a devoted divine fighter.”

“I am deeply grateful to God Almighty that thanks to the selfless endeavors of you and a massive host of companions, an evil tree planted by the tyrants of the world was uprooted by you and the pious followers of God in the countries of Iraq and Syria. I sincerely offer my congratulations to you but, at the same time, warn you of deception practiced by enemies. Those who financed this sinister plot with heavy investments will not rest and will continue their efforts to again hatch another plot in another part of this region.

Maintaining motivation, vigilance, unity and all-round preparations should not be forgotten. I pray for you and all the devoted fighters of the region from Iraq and Syria,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in response.

A few months later the Commander-in-Chief awarded Gen. Soleimani the country's highest military medal “Zulfaqar”. The Leader addressed the commander of the IRGC Quds Force when awarding him with Order of Zulfaqar.

“One’s endeavors in the way of God cannot be rewarded and compensated with anything worldly. Allah the Exalted says, “Allah has purchased of the believers their lives and their possessions; for theirs (in return) is the Heavens (Paradise): they fight in His cause, and slay and are slain” [The Holy Quran, 9: 111]. What is offered to you in return for jihad in the way of God and what Allah the Exalted grants in return for dedicating your life and offering your possessions is paradise and divine satisfaction. What we grant— including our verbal and non-verbal gratitude, and the medals of honor, orders and epaulets that we grant— are things which are noteworthy on the basis of worldly calculations, but on the basis of spiritual and divine calculations, they are not noteworthy.

Thankfully, all of you have made these endeavors and efforts. Allah the Exalted has thankfully blessed our very dear brother – Mr. Soleimani. He has time and time again exposed his life to the invasion of the enemy and he has done so in the way of God, for God and purely for the sake of Allah. And he has made a great endeavor. I hope that Allah the Exalted will reward and bless him, that He will help him live a blissful life and that He will make his end marked by martyrdom. Of course, not so soon. The Islamic Republic will be needing his services for many years to come, but I hope that his services will culminate with martyrdom, God willing. I hope that this [award] will be an auspicious one for you, God willing." (10/3/2019)

On the day Gen. Soleimani was assassinated, Leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a message saying, “He was a stellar example of those educated and nurtured in Islam and the school of Imam Khomeini (RA). He spent his entire life fighting in the path of God.

Martyrdom was his reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God's power, his work and path will not cease and harsh revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of the last night's incident. Martyr Soleimani is the international face of the resistance, and all who have a heart-felt connection to the resistance seek revenge for his blood. All friends - and also all foes - should know that the path of fight and resistance continues with increased motivation and certain victory awaits the fighters on this blessed path. The absence of our dear and self-sacrificing commander is bitter, but the continuation of the resistance and its final victory will be bitterer for the murderers and criminals.” (3/1/2020)

Later in the day, Leader of Islamic Revolution paid a visit to the bereaved family of the Quds Force chief to offer condolences.

“Hajj Qassem had been exposed to martyrdom a hundred times before. This was not the first time. However, he had no fear on the path of Allah, in performing his duty, and in Jihad for the cause of Allah. He was not afraid of the enemy, nor was he afraid of what others would say about him, nor was he afraid of hardships. Imagine, he would spend twenty-four hours in a given country and work nineteen hours of it! He would meet, debate and talk with different people. Why? In order to reach a desirable outcome. He didn't work for himself. He worked for achieving their goals. Hajj Qassem was such a person… If Hajj Qassem had died in bed, or in an accident or from an illness, because in last days he was suffering from chest pains because he was chemically wounded, it was difficult and saddening. Hajj Qassem had to be martyred in this way. Of course, it is very difficult for us. It is difficult for you. Perhaps, it is even more difficult for me. However, we must endure and pass through this stage.”

During the three years that have passed since the assassination of this great commander of the Resistance, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has mentioned him many times, which is a sign of the depth of his interest in Hajj Qassem.

It is noteworthy that the Leader has repeatedly emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take revenge on those who ordered his assassination.

“Revenge must be taken on those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who did it. And this revenge will certainly be taken at the right time. Although, as a dear one said, ‘Soleimani's shoe is more valuable than the head of his murderer’. Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered the murder and those who carried it out, and this revenge will certainly be taken at the right time.” (16/12/2020)