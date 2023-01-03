TEDPIX drops 1,900 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,910 points to 1.591 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 16.836 billion securities worth 90.495 trillion rials (about $238 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 1,515 points, and the second market’s index lost 3,488 points.

TEDPIX climbed 151,114 points (10.1 percent) to 1.647 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index has risen 87,603 points (6.22 percent) to 1.496 million points in the previous Iranian calendar month Azar (ended on December 21, 2022).

MA/MA