Loading, unloading of goods in Arvand Kenar port rises 271%

TEHRAN- The loading and unloading of commodities in Arvand Kenar port, in southwestern Khuzestan province, rose 271 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the head of Ports and Maritime Department of Abadan County, where the port lies, announced.

Kambiz Maleki-Zadeh said that 6,314 tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in Arvand Kenar port in the said nine-month period.

Arvand Kanar port is the closest port to the Persian Gulf at the mouth of Arvand River, and the proximity of this commercial port to the ports of neighboring countries, including the ports of Faw and Umm Qasr in Iraq, as well as Kuwait, can play an influential role in the expansion of exports.

As previously announced by the head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), the loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran increased by 5.7 percent in the first nine months of the present year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year,

Speaking in a press conference on the sidelines of the sixth Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics, and Related Industries, in mid-December, Ali-Akbar Safaei said during the mentioned period 156.714 million tons of goods have been loaded and unloaded at ports.

As reported by the PMO portal, in the said nine months, loading and unloading operations in the container sector reached 1.835 million TEUs, of which 995,000 TEUs was the share of loading and 845,000 TEUs was related to unloading.

The loading and unloading of container cargo increased by six percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, compared to the figure for the previous year’s same period, the official said.

According to Safaei, in the three quarters of the current year, 11.976 passengers were also transported from the country’s ports, registering a 42.7 percent rise, year on year.

MA/MA