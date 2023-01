TEHRAN- An ensemble led by vocalist Parvaz Homai performs a concert entitled “Sarbaznameh” in memory of General Qassem Soleimani at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on January 2, 2023.

The band gave its performance with verses from “Sarbaznameh” (“Book of Soldiers”), a book comprising a long poem Afshin Ala composed as a tribute to General Soleimani in 2021.

MMS/YAW