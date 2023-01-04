Foolad, Havadar emerge victorious in IPL

TEHRAN – Foolad and Havadar football teams defeated their rivals at Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 15 on Wednesday.

Foolad edged past Aluminum in their away match in Arak thanks to Ahmad Abdollahzadeh’s first half goal.

Havadar also beat Zob Ahan 1-0 in Tehran. Ezatollah Pourghaz scored the winner in the 45th minute.

On Thursday, leaders Persepolis will host Nassaji in Tehran, Esteghlal meet Tractor in Tabriz, Malavan face Naft Masjed Soleyman in Bandar Anzali, Sepahan play Mes Kerman in Isfahan, Mes Rafsanjan lock horn with Paykan at home and Sanat Naft host Gol Gohar in Abadan.