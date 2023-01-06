Non-oil export from Khuzestan province rises 8% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- The export of non-oil commodities from Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, rose eight percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with the customs department of the province.

Behrouz Qareh-Beygi said that 12.654 million tons of non-oil goods worth $5.107 billion were exported from the province in the mentioned nine-month period

He named petrochemicals, benzene, agricultural products, steel, construction materials, mechanical and electronic devices, fisheries and food as the main exported items, and United Arab Emirates, Iraq, China, Southeast Asia, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan and Pakistan as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 13.817 million tons of non-oil products worth $8.224 billion were imported to the province in the first nine months of this year, indicating seven percent growth in terms of value year on year.

He named basic goods including livestock feed, grains, chemical fertilizers, raw materials, steel, mechanical equipment and rubber as the main imported products, and China, Germany, United Arab Emirates, India, Brazil, Serbia, Argentina and Turkey as the major sources of imports.

Based on the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 19 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA data, Iran exported 97.843 million tons of goods valued at $43.088 billion in the mentioned period, also registering a two-percent increase in weight

Liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and film-grade polyethylene were the main exported products in the said time span.

Major export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The Islamic Republic has also imported 28.18 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $44.337 billion in the first 286 days of the present year, with a 14.7-percent growth in value and a 10-percent increase in weight, year on year.

The major items of goods imported into the country in the said period include corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and cell phones, based on the IRICA data.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned period, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 17 percent during the mentioned period, as compared to the same time span in the past year.

Iran traded more than 126 million tons of non-oil products worth over $88 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

