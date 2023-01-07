‘Government fully supports Iran-Qatar saffron trade deal’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said the government is going to take all the necessary measures to facilitate the implementation of the world’s biggest saffron trade deal signed between Iran and Qatar.

Alireza Peyman-Pak said the contract has been signed between one of the most famous Iranian brands with a prominent Qatari businessman, the TPO portal reported.

According to the official, as the world’s biggest contract for saffron trade, the deal was signed in the presence of Iran’s Ambassador in Doha Hamidreza Dehqani-Poudeh, and Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari on September 18.

As per the contract, 200 tons of saffron worth $300 million will be exported to Qatar to be processed and then exported to global markets.

The TPO head said the first Iranian saffron consignment worth $15 million is ready to be shipped to the Arab neighbor under the framework of the mentioned contract.

This contract is one of a kind and can have a positive impact on Iran’s domestic saffron market and help export processed saffron, creating value added for the precious Iranian spice, according to Peyman-Pak.

Kuwari had said in the signing ceremony of the contract that Qatar is ready to cooperate with Iran in processing saffron on par with global standards.

