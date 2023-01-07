Leader names Ahmadreza Radan as Iran’s police chief

TEHRAN – In a decree issued on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan as Iran’s police chief.

Radan replaced Hossein Ashtari, who had been serving in the post since 2014.

“With the end of the mission of Brigadier General Ashtari and with expressing thanks and satisfaction over his services, I appoint you as the chief of the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Leader said in his decree to Radan.

The Leader recommended Radan to win the “satisfaction of the dear people in guarding security and protecting public calm.”

Respecting the dignity of police forces and training specialized police forces for different sectors were also insisted on by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Radan, a native of Isfahan, was born in 1963. He was the police chief of Greater Tehran from 2006 to 2008.

He had previously served as police chief of the provinces of Kurdistan, Sistan-Balouchestan, and Khorasan.