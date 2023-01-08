Alborz to host regional handicrafts exhibit

TEHRAN – Alborz province near the capital Tehran will be hosting a regional exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and traditional arts, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Participants from nine provinces, including Tehran, Qazvin, Qom, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Zanjan, will attend the five-day exhibit, which will open on January 30, Yahya Darai explained on Sunday.

It is hoped that prominent artisans and craftspeople will participate actively in the exhibit, the official added.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the northern part of the province.

Historical resources and documents, as well as archeological studies, indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

With 14 entries, Iran globally ranks first for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. For instance, Shiraz is named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”, Malayer is a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture, while Zanjan has gained the title of a “world city of filigree.”

In addition, the ancient city of Shiraz has been chosen to host the 39th General Assembly of the World Crafts Council-Asia-Pacific Region (WCC-APR) in May 2023. Shiraz has a remarkable amount of handicraft pioneers. With an average age of 70, some of these pioneers are still active in their workshops. The occupational records of about 100 pioneers are collected and are annually praised by the custodians of the WCC General Office.

ABU/AM

