Book on Chinese publishing history published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Chinese Publishing: Introductions to Chinese Culture” by Hu Yang and Yang Xiao has been published in Persian.

Amin Bazrafshan is the translator of the book published by Qoqnus.

As the birthplace of moveable-type printing, China has a claim to being the homeland of publishing.

China’s ancient civilization has nurtured a distinctively Chinese publishing industry, and this industry has done much to spread Chinese ideas and culture around the world.

Yang Hu and Xiao Yang provide a comprehensive introduction to the origins and development of printing and publication in China from ancient to modern times, complemented throughout with full-color illustrations.

The third edition of the book was published by Cambridge University Press in 2012.

Yang Hu completed his Ph.D. at the School of Journalism and Communication, Peking University. His research focuses on mass culture and communication, editing and publishing, university management and the history of Peking University.

A researcher for the National Key Social Science Fund in China, he has published widely on his research interests.

Xiao Yang is a graduate of the Foreign Languages Institute of Peking University, an editorial board member and deputy director of the news agency Xinhua Net.

Photo: A copy of the Persian edition of the book “Chinese Publishing: Introductions to Chinese Culture”.



