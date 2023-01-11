Netanyahu's government is end of Zionism

TEHRAN- Israel is a divided society racially and religiously. Since its establishment in 1948 or even many years earlier, the Jewish Agency sought to bring Jews from all over the world to the Palestinian territories in order to provide the necessary population for the formation of a so-called nation-state.

A cosmopolitan society may provide opportunities for individuals and society in Western democracy, but in West Asia, it can be a threat to that society with its special conditions.

The Jews gathered from different races and lands in Asia, Europe, Muslim, and Christian countries. They were expelled from European countries with all those historical humiliations. They are all gathered in a colony. They have no cultural identity in their newly adopted country and the common culture imposed on them by the political unit.

It is this disharmony in Israeli society that has created problems for it in the past few decades and caused people like Baruch Goldstein and Yigal Amir to commit terrorist acts in the occupied territories.

Baruch Goldstein (Died: February 25, 1994, Hebron), was an American-born Israeli physician who perpetrated the 1994 Cave of the Patriarchs massacre in the city of Hebron, killing 29 Muslims at prayer in the Ebrahimi Mosque (within the Cave of the Patriarchs) and wounding another 150 in a shooting attack.

Yigal Amir (who is now in prison) is also an Israeli right-wing extremist and former law student at Bar-Ilan University who assassinated the former Prime Minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin.

And again, it is this inconsistency that prompted the Iraqi Rabbi Ovadia Yusuf (whose name means servant of God), called for wiping out all Palestinians from the earth and declared Falash Mura Ethiopia Jews as second citizens in Israel.

For example, Ovadia Youssef's hatred of Arabs was so great that the Times of Israel, after his death, introduced him as a man who "For Arabs, left bitter memories."

Today, Israeli society can be considered the most racist society not only in West Asia but in the world, and racism originates from distorted teachings of Judaism.

In Judaism, one can only be considered a Jew if he was born to a Jewish mother.

Based on Der Judenstaat, a pamphlet written by Theodor Herzl, the Palestinians living in the occupied territories are ignored. The leaders of this regime have also repeatedly proposed that Israel is a state only for the Jews.

It is on this basis that far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said waving the Palestinian flag is an act in support of “terrorism”.

On Monday, Ben-Gvir instructed the police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces, calling the Palestinian national symbol an act of "terrorism".

Israeli law does not outlaw Palestinian flags, but police and soldiers have the right to remove them in cases where they deem there is a threat to public order.

Is Israel prone to civil war?

Considering the ethnic and racial problems in the occupied territories, there are a lot of talks these days about the possibility of a civil war in Israel.

After the presentation of a new plan by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu ally, regarding the "judicial reform plan", it was condemned by many. Benny Gantz, National Unity party leader and former Israeli defense minister, said the judicial reform plan will lead to "civil war".

"If you continue on the path you are following, you will be responsible for civil war in Israeli society," Gantz said at his National Unity party's Knesset faction meeting, just days after the government unveiled its four-point plan to increase parliamentary power over the judiciary.

The former defense minister adds that the judicial reform plan "will have a fatal impact on national security - both in the sense of the resilience of citizens from all parts of society and in the ability of

the High Court of Justice and the legal system to be our legal iron dome vis-à-vis the world.”

He says "liberal right-wingers, who love the state," should be "the first to go out and protest" for what they believe in — "not against Netanyahu or against the government, but against the demolition of democracy and this unbridled, destructive move.”

Stressing that any and all such action must be within the law, he urges the wider public to take to the streets, saying, "This is the time to go out en masse and to demonstrate, the time to make the country tremble."

On Thursday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin set out the cabinet's plan to establish a legal mechanism for the Knesset to reinstate laws invalidated by the court, retool how judges are selected, eliminate the independence of government legal advisers, and curtail the court's ability to evaluate the "reasonableness" of government decisions.

Gantz says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal troubles, culminating in his ongoing corruption trials, have pushed his Likud party to pursue judicial reform that will lead the country to be "democratically disabled."

"If you believe that a legal injustice has been done to you -- do not correct it with injustice to the State of Israel and to Israeli society. This is an anti-patriotic and anti-Zionist act," Gantz added in an appeal to Netanyahu.

In this regard, on the evening of Saturday, January 7, tens of thousands of Netanyahu's opponents and his extreme cabinet demonstrated in Tel Aviv against the plan to reform the judicial system.

Last week, Avigdor Lieberman, the former Minister of Finance and head of Yisrael Beiteinu party, called Netanyahu's newly established cabinet "the end of Zionism" and said: "The establishment of Netanyahu's sixth government is not the end of the Israeli government, it is the end of Israel. It is Zionism."