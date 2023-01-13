Iranian lawmaker urges deepening of ties with Azerbaijan 

TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has underlined the need to expand relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The lawmaker, Mahmoud Abbas-Zadeh Meshkini, who represents the people of Meshkinshahr at the Parliament, exchanged views with Amir Abdollahian on the most important topics related to the Islamic Republic’s foreign diplomacy in the Caucasus region, especially the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The lawmaker explained the expectations of the people and especially the elite community in the country’s northwestern region, emphasizing the importance of broadening and deepening relations with the Azerbaijan Republic, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Meshkini, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, highlighted the religious, cultural and language commonalities with neighboring Azerbaijan, calling for efforts by the two countries to facilitate movements and activities of businessmen from the two sides, especially those residing in border provinces.

He called for reopening the Silk Road which passes from Arshaq District in Meshkinshahr to reach Baku, stressing the significance of the route for the region’s economic and trade dynamism.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of reopening the Silk Road and said Tehran attaches significance to the enhancement of relations with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Amir Abdollahian briefed the lawmaker on Iran-Azerbaijan ties and the measures adopted to remove the obstacles in the way of further cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister has recently exchanged views with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov about the most important issues surrounding bilateral and regional relations during a telephone conversation.

At the beginning of the conversation, Amir Abdollahian congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the beginning of 2023 and expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Baku will expand in various political and economic fields in the New Year.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to Iran’s readiness to boost transportation and transit ties with Azerbaijan Republic, saying cooperation in these fields must be increased and that we are ready to boost trade ties.

