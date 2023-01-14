Nearly 50,000 tons of red meat produced in a month

TEHRAN- Production of red meat in Iran stood at 49,887 tons in the ninth month of the current Iranian calendar year (November 22-Decemebr 21, 2022), showing a nine percent fall compared to the same month in the past year.

As reported, the amount of red meat supplied in the official slaughterhouses of the country in the ninth month of this year has also dropped seven percent compared to the eighth month.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought-after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

