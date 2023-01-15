Iran’s exports to EU up 20% in 11 months on year

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s export to the European Union (EU)’s member states rose 20 percent in the first 11 months of 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data released by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat.

The Eurostat’s data show that Iran exported commodities worth €976 million to the union in the 11-month period of this year, while the figure was €812 million in the same time span of the previous year, IRNA reported.

The EU’s export to Iran has also risen 22 percent to €3.739 billion from €3.048 billion.

According to the Eurostat, the total value of trade between Iran and the European Union reached €4.715 billion in January-November 2022, while the figure was €3.86 billion in the same period of 2021.

Among European countries, Germany was Iran's top trading partner in the first 11 months of 2022, accounting for about 39 percent of Iran's trade with the European Union. Germany exported €1.465 billion worth of goods to Iran while importing €260 million worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic. The country's total trade with Iran was 1.725 billion euros.

As previously reported by Eurostat, the value of trade between Iran and the European Union reached €4.863 billion in 2021, registering a nine-percent growth compared to the previous year.

The trade between Iran and the European Union in 2020 stood at €4.458 billion.

Iran exported €922 million worth of commodities to the union during January-December 2021 to register a 29-percent rise year on year.

Based on the mentioned data, the exports from Europe to the Islamic Republic in the said year also increased by five percent, standing at €3.941 billion.

Iran imported €3.745 billion worth of commodities from the European Union states in 2020, while exporting €713 million to the region.

Iran mainly exports foodstuff and livestock, beverages and tobacco, raw materials, mineral fuels, and vegetable oils to European countries, while foodstuff, beverages and tobacco, mineral fuels, vegetable oils, and chemicals are also the main products imported from the union.

EF/MA