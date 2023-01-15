Two million people visit Lorestan

TEHRAN – The western province of Lorestan has recorded some two million tourist arrivals since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (started on March 21, 2022), the provincial tourism chief has said.

Upon arrival in Lorestan, tourists are provided with tourism applications in three languages describing the province’s attractions, Ata Hassanpur explained on Sunday.

Tourist safety, especially that of foreigners, is of the utmost importance to the province’s tourism authorities, and there have been no problems so far, the official added.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes are noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

ABU/AM