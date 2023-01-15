Former Qatari PM cautions against military provocations in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN- Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, a former prime minister of Qatar, has issued a warning against any military provocations in the Persian Gulf, saying that he believes any military conflict will have disastrous economic, political, and social repercussions on the region.

The situation in the Persian Gulf region is dangerous and everyone must constantly be on the lookout for any potential incident that could result in regional conflict, he tweeted on Saturday night.

The former prime minister asserted that Western leaders, led by the United States, have not yet reached an understanding with Iran to resurrect the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Israel, according to Sheikh Hamad, is actively looking to acquire weapons and equipment that would allow it to attack Iranian locations in the region.

And the U.S. is still hesitant to provide Israel with such weaponry, he added.

A military provocation could occur if the JCPOA is not resurrected, he cautioned.

Sheikh Hamad expressed optimism that the Persian Gulf Arab countries might utilize all their energy to alert the West, particularly the U.S., of the dangers of any regional conflict.

The former Qatari official admitted that he had been highly hopeful about the prospects of reviving the JCPOA between the West and Iran, but his optimism has recently waned.

The former prime minister stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a renewed agreement with Iran over its nuclear program, adding such a move would save the region from unfavorable effects.