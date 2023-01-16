Monthly production of industrial companies active in stock market up 12.9% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The production index of Iranian industrial companies active in the stock market has grown 12.9 percent in the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (November 22-December 21, 2022) as compared to the figure for the same month in the previous year.

Based on the data released by the Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC), this is the highest level the index has reached in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), IRNA reported.

As reported, the sales index of the mentioned companies has also grown 15.7 percent in the mentioned month, year on year.

According to the IPRC report, automobile and auto parts companies had the best performance this month, so that the production and sales indices for this sector show a growth of 48.4 percent and 86.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

The production index of the pharmaceutical sector also reached the highest level in the last two years and increased by 25.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and seven percent compared to the previous month.

Last month, IPRC reported that the revenues of Iranian industrial companies active in the stock market increased by 14.4 percent in the eighth Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 23-November 21) as compared to the figure for the same month in the previous year.

Based on the IPRC data, the production index of the mentioned companies grew 8.2 percent in the mentioned month, year on year.

Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) had earlier announced that the revenues of 67 percent of the Iranian companies active in the stock market increased in the eighth Iranian calendar month as compared to the same month in the previous year.

Based on the SEO data, of the 39 major industries active in the stock market, 28 industrial groups earned more profit in the mentioned month compared to the previous year.

EF/MA